Union Sues In Del. For Docs On $2.8B At Home Group Merger

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois union pension fund has sued At Home Group Inc. in Delaware for release of documents on its proposed $2.8 billion acquisition by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, arguing that the deal lowballs the company and grants outsized benefits to its CEO. The suit was filed hours before an announcement Wednesday morning by the home decor "superstore" and H&F that enough stockholders had tendered their shares in favor of the deal to assure approval. Objections raised in the Chancery Court stockholder "books and records" demand closely tracked those of CAS Investment Partners LLC and its affiliates, holders of 17%...

