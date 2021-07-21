Pa. Justices Outline Use Of Veil-Piercing For Affiliated Entities

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania law allows some "piercing the corporate veil" between companies that share common ownership, but not in the case of a woman who was injured by a drunken driver and won a $6.8 million judgment against an assetless shell corporation, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Wednesday. For the first time, the state's justices laid out how courts could embrace the doctrine of "enterprise liability," where one company can be held responsible for judgments against a sibling company — but only if there was some element of shared control and some injustice to be prevented by piercing the veil. "While we...

