Mayor's Aide Who Told Jury Of Pot Shop Bribes Avoids Prison

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- An aide to a former Massachusetts mayor avoided prison time Wednesday for his role in helping the politician shake down cannabis businesses looking to open up shop in his city, even as a judge blasted the conduct as "the crudest form of corruption." Hildegar Camara said he was driven by a misguided loyalty to the young Fall River mayor, Jasiel Correia, when he helped Correia and another associate, Antonio Costa, extort a pair of prospective marijuana businesses who needed letters of non-opposition from City Hall. Both men testified against Correia during a blockbuster trial in May that ended with the ex-pol's conviction....

