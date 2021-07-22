Beijing Tourism Co. Wants More Info In $1.4M Award Dispute

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Chinese tourism company has urged a Massachusetts federal court to reject a hot air balloon manufacturer's "dubious statements" in response to discovery requests, asking that the court compel the company to fork over evidence in a dispute over a $1.4 million arbitral award. In a reply memo Monday, Jiajing (Beijing) Tourism Co. slammed its opponent for "stalling," saying it strains credulity that Everest Balloon only has 10 pages of business records. Jiajing has been seeking records to substantiate its claims that Aeroballoon president Douglas Hase fraudulently shifted his assets to "alter ego" companies after the China International Economic and Trade...

