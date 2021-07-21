Chamber Of Commerce Backs Bipartisan Border Solutions Act

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce backed a bipartisan bill that would streamline asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the proposal would enact several "commonsense measures" addressing increasing numbers of migrants at the southwestern border. Neil Bradley, the chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer, said that the provisions contained in the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act — such as new border processing facilities, the hiring of additional border officers and the expedition of the asylum adjudication process — are necessary to confront an uptick in border arrivals and overcrowded border facilities. The provisions "need to be considered by Congress as...

