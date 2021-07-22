Iron Cos. Lose Deposition Bid In Fight With Coal Magnate

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has denied several Brazilian iron companies' attempt to depose more witness testimony related to a coal magnate's control of two firms in their suit seeking to fulfill a $48 million arbitral award against him, ruling that fact discovery is already closed in the case. U.S. Magistrate James L. Cott wrote in a text order filed Thursday in the court docket that it's too late for CBF Indústria de Gusa SA and related Brazilian iron companies to seek depositions that might reveal new information about coal magnate Hans J. Mende and his alleged control over Prime Carbon...

