Health Co., Investor Ink $15.3M Deal To End DOJ Fight

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A neurological testing company has agreed to pay the bulk of a $15.3 million deal to end a series of accusations including claims that it gave kickbacks to doctors to get them to order its tests. The Alliance Family of Cos. LLC, which has been now rebranded as Stratus, has agreed to cough up $13.5 million to end claims brought in a series of lawsuits against the electroencephalography testing business. "This settlement should put health care providers on notice that we will hold accountable those who seek to profit by pursuing kickbacks and other improper billing schemes," acting U.S. Attorney for...

