Judge Dubious Of Claims JetBlue Is Elbowing Out Travel Sites

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for the company behind travel site CheapOair faced a tough audience Wednesday as a New York federal judge repeatedly questioned allegations that JetBlue Airways Corp. is unlawfully trying to jack up prices by cutting its fare content from online travel agencies. Fareportal Holdings Inc. sought to fend off dismissal of claims that the low-cost carrier is plotting to squeeze out the last of any online travel agencies, or OTAs, that list JetBlue flights, allegedly in an effort to impose supracompetitive prices on travelers. But in a phone hearing that delved into landmark antitrust cases, U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon...

