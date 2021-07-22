Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CR Bard Nets 2 Wins, 1 Loss In Faulty IVC Filter Suits

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- C.R. Bard Inc. notched two victories this week in suits by women alleging its inferior vena cava filters broke after implantation and injured them — with a Florida jury and a Michigan federal judge granting wins — but in a third case, a Texas jury found the company liable for $386,250 in damages. 

The Florida jury handed down its decision on Tuesday in a case by Denise Ocasio; the Michigan judge on Wednesday in a case by Mary Lou McMan; and the Texas jury, also on Wednesday, in a case by Debra Branch.

In all three suits, the women alleged they were implanted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!