CR Bard Nets 2 Wins, 1 Loss In Faulty IVC Filter Suits

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- C.R. Bard Inc. notched two victories this week in suits by women alleging its inferior vena cava filters broke after implantation and injured them — with a Florida jury and a Michigan federal judge granting wins — but in a third case, a Texas jury found the company liable for $386,250 in damages. The Florida jury handed down its decision on Tuesday in a case by Denise Ocasio; the Michigan judge on Wednesday in a case by Mary Lou McMan; and the Texas jury, also on Wednesday, in a case by Debra Branch. In all three suits, the women alleged they were implanted...

