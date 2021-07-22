Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​Dish Network Beats SF Nonprofit Channel's Carriage Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Dish Network has secured the dismissal of a San Francisco-based nonprofit television station's suit accusing the telecom giant of violating a Federal Communications Commission order it said directed Dish to begin carrying its local multilingual educational channel on Jan. 1.

Senior U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney on Wednesday granted Dish's request to toss the case brought by Minority Television Project Inc., which operated KMTP-TV, an educational noncommercial television station. Judge Chesney agreed with Dish that Minority "fails to include facts to support a finding" that the telecom is in violation of the FCC's order issued last November.

But the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!