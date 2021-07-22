​​​​​​​Dish Network Beats SF Nonprofit Channel's Carriage Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Dish Network has secured the dismissal of a San Francisco-based nonprofit television station's suit accusing the telecom giant of violating a Federal Communications Commission order it said directed Dish to begin carrying its local multilingual educational channel on Jan. 1. Senior U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney on Wednesday granted Dish's request to toss the case brought by Minority Television Project Inc., which operated KMTP-TV, an educational noncommercial television station. Judge Chesney agreed with Dish that Minority "fails to include facts to support a finding" that the telecom is in violation of the FCC's order issued last November. But the judge...

