COVID Insurance Rulings Are Misinterpreting 'Physical Loss'

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- All-risks property insurance policies typically insure against direct physical loss of or damage to covered property. If asked, pre-pandemic, whether a policyholder's loss of use of property — in the absence of any structural alteration or destruction — constitutes insured direct physical loss of or damage to property, the answer would have been a qualified yes. Such an understanding was supported by the historical purpose of all-risks insurance, the ordinary meaning of the operative policy language and pre-pandemic case law. Yet, in a spate of cases, decided in response to claims of business interruption insurance for COVID-19 losses, courts have held...

