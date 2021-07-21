Jurors Won't Be Asked About Porn Habits In Vineyard IP Trial

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Jurors tasked with deciding claims in a copyright suit involving adult films shot at a Martha's Vineyard rental home will not be asked whether they watch pornography or have been involved in pornographic productions, a federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris has been adamant that resolving the ​​suit filed by a woman whose artwork-packed Massachusetts home was allegedly used secretly for porn film shoots should not require jurors to watch hours of porn in her courtroom. During a hearing Wednesday, the judge told lawyers for homeowner Leah Bassett and defendants Mile High Distribution Inc.; Monica Jensen, who...

