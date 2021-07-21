Calif. Agency Accuses Activision Blizzard Of 'Frat Boy' Culture

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Gaming and entertainment behemoth Activision Blizzard has fostered a sexist, "frat boy" workplace culture in which women are not only paid less but also constantly harassed, California's fair employment agency claimed in a suit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County. The Department of Fair Employment and Housing said that women who work for Activision Blizzard — which is behind a slew of popular games including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft — are subjected to "constant sexual harassment" that includes groping, inappropriate comments and advances. All the while, Activision Blizzard's top executives and its human resources personnel have known about...

