Drugmaker Acer To Pay $8.35M To End Investor Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Acer Therapeutics Inc. has agreed to pay $8.35 million to end investor claims that it misrepresented conversations it had with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which allegedly hurt investors when its share prices fell after the FDA rejected a new drug application the company had submitted. A settlement agreement filed Wednesday shows the company struck the multimillion-dollar settlement deal with its shareholders after about nine months of settlement negotiations. In April the parties notified U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods in the Southern District of New York that they had reached an agreement in principle to settle and requested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS