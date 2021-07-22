Uber Pays $2.25B For Logistics Co. In Deal Driven By 4 Firms

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The freight-booking business of Uber Technologies Inc. will pay $2.25 billion to acquire private equity-backed transportation logistics company Transplace in a transaction aided by four law firms, the companies said Thursday. The deal has Uber Freight buying Transplace from TPG Capital with the aim of creating one of the world's "leading logistics technology platforms," according to a statement. Uber is advised by Cooley LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, while Transplace and TPG are represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Transplace, based in Frisco, Texas, was formed in July 2000, when six transportation companies...

