Kossoff Can't Plead The 5th As Bankrupt Law Firm Rep

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff cannot assert the Fifth Amendment in his capacity as representative of his defunct law firm Kossoff PLLC, a federal bankruptcy judge ruled Thursday. During a hearing held over the phone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones said that self-incrimination is not an appropriate defense against discovery requests from the firm's bankruptcy trustee because Kossoff has already been assigned to act on the firm's behalf. He is, therefore, not acting in his personal capacity. Fifth Amendment objections are "unavailable and inapplicable when the production of the information sought is not in the person's individual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS