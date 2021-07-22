Ex-DOJ Trial Atty Joins Clark Hill Health Care Practice

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC said Thursday it has hired an assistant U.S. attorney from the Southern District of Texas experienced in health care fraud matters to the firm's health care practice in both Houston and Chicago. Jose Vela Jr. is joining Clark Hill as senior counsel in after spending more than 20 years at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he was a lead trial attorney for Texas health care matters. He investigated and prosecuted various health care fraud cases committed against federal health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. He will bring his experience in the prosecutor's chair to health care...

