PG&E To Spend Over $15B Burying 10K Miles Of Power Lines

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. committed to spending more than $15 billion burying 10,000 miles of power lines to reduce wildfire risks in California over the coming years, making the promise just days after telling regulators it potentially sparked a 100,000-acre wildfire burning out of control in Northern California. PG&E, one of the nation's largest utilities, announced its new wildfire risk reduction measure in California's Butte County on Wednesday, where firefighters are struggling to contain the Dixie Fire, which PG&E's equipment may have sparked. PG&E said in an incident report to the California Public Utilities Commission that one of its field technicians...

