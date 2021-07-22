In Kanter, DOJ Would Get An Aggressive Antitrust Enforcer

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nomination this week of Jonathan Kanter to lead the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division put to rest any lingering doubts about just how aggressively his administration will ramp up antitrust enforcement and crack down on corporate concentration. Now the nominee for assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division, Kanter, a founding partner at the Kanter Law Group PLLC and former co-chair of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP's antitrust practice, has spent almost his entire career at major firms, where he's represented a range of corporate clients including Microsoft and Farelogix, as well as Google critics...

