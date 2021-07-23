Next Steps For Employers After Calif. Break Premium Ruling

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Many California employers know that nonexempt employees are entitled to 30-minute meal breaks and 10-minute rest breaks. They also know that when a break is not provided, the employee is entitled to a penalty equal to one hour of pay. Until recently, most employers simply added an hour of pay at their base rate. It was easy for payroll to process and easy to explain to employees, so that was that. Not so fast, said the California Supreme Court. On July 15, the court issued the landmark decision of Jessica Ferra v. Loews Hollywood Hotel LLC, holding that meal, rest and...

