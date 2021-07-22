Texas Panel Axes $2M Atty Fee Award In Family Biz Dispute

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday undid an award of $2 million in attorney fees, holding a trio of brothers who won a messy dispute over control of a family business waited too long after winning a jury trial to request the fees. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals sided with brothers David and Bruce Hotze on the fee issue in their dispute with their other three brothers, Richard, Mark and Dr. Steven Hotze, over control of a family company. And it said a trial judge wrongly ruled that a promissory note authorized the trio of brothers to partially convert debt into stock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS