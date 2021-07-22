Attys Seek $11.5M For Fighting Fresenius' 'Stalingrad' Defense

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Fresenius whistleblower who spurred a $5.2 million settlement in a false-billing case said Thursday the dialysis services company's "Stalingrad" litigation tactics justify his bid for more than twice that amount in attorney fees, a request a defense lawyer called "comical." The spirited exchange before U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole comes after more than a decade of litigation between Fresenius and Christopher Drennen, a former area manager in Alabama who accused the company of falsely billing Medicare dating back to 2003. Drennen's attorney, Jeremy Friedman, told Judge O'Toole that the $11.5 million request is reasonable given how hard Drennen had...

