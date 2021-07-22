3rd Circ. Won't Revive FTC's Suit Over Insulation Marketing

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday refused to revive the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit accusing a company of deceptively marketing building insulation, reasoning that the agency failed to show that the advertising claims weren't backed up by scientific testing. Among other findings, a three-judge panel rejected the FTC's assertion that Innovative Designs Inc. used a modified version of the applicable quality test for its Insultex product line and didn't reveal the modification to consumers. Innovative Designs had employed air gaps during the testing phase that artificially increased the insulating capacity measures, known as an R-values, according to court records in the appeal....

