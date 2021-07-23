Conspiracy, Competition Claims Stay In Law Firm Site Row

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to toss state court conspiracy, interference and unfair competition claims from a law firm's suit claiming a suburban Chicago rival conspired to redirect prospective clients to its own website. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. said Thursday that Motta & Motta LLC had made sufficient allegations against a competing criminal law practice, Lawyers 777 LLC, which does business as Dolci & Weiland, to keep the last three state law claims in its copyright infringement suit after he dismissed several others last year. Judge Dow tossed out several of the state law tort claims Motta...

