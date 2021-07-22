Jury Hits Novartis With $178M Verdict In Drug Patent Fight

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (July 22, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury hit Novartis with a $177.8 million verdict Thursday for selling a skin cancer drug that infringes two patents owned by a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary, rejecting Novartis' arguments that the patents are invalid and awarding the entire sum the plaintiff sought. A jury found that Novartis owes Plexxikon Inc. $177.8 million for willfully infringing its patents through the Swiss company's popular skin cancer drug Tafinlar. (iStock) After less than four hours of deliberating, a unanimous eight-member jury panel of six women and two men rejected arguments that the patents are invalid for being too broad and anticipated as...

