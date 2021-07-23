Feds Seek Prison For Cop Who Aided EBay Stalking Scheme

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday sought a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for a retired California cop who they say "betrayed" his badge as an eBay security employee when he stalked and terrorized a Massachusetts married couple over their blog's critical reporting. Philip Cooke, a retired Santa Clara police captain who raked in a six-figure salary with eBay on top of his six-figure police pension, is due to be sentenced July 27 after admitting to participating in weeks of online and in-person harassment designed to have Ina Steiner and her husband David Steiner stop their reporting on the e-commerce giant. Prosecutors say the seven-person eBay...

