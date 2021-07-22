Gilead Must Foot $1.8M Bill For 'Egregious' Litigation Conduct

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor on Thursday chastised Gilead Sciences Inc. for "glaringly egregious" litigation conduct, ordering the company to pay nearly $1.76 million in attorney fees for shareholders who battled Gilead's "overly aggressive" efforts to shut down investigations into its potential malfeasance regarding its AIDS drug development. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick wrote in a letter that Gilead forced the five shareholders — who were looking into Gilead's potentially problematic marketing and development of HIV drugs — to litigate their records requests after refusing to produce a single document for any of them. The stockholders were after records they said were needed to investigate potential...

