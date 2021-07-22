Ch. 11 Auction Nets $152M Buyer For Wardman Park Hotel

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge provisionally approved a $152.25 million sale of the more than century-old Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel on Thursday, after an epic Chapter 11 auction at the site. Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP, who conducted Tuesday's auction, said the bidding went 129 rounds and 12½ hours before a winner was declared, with a backup bidder offering $152 million for the 1,152-room site in northwest Washington. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey tentatively authorized the sale to Carmel Partners Realty VII, LLC, an affiliate of the San Francisco-based asset management and real estate investment...

