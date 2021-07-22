Travelers Must Pay For Construction Injury Suit, Lloyd's Says

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. shirked its responsibility to defend a New York contractor in litigation over a construction site accident, unfairly leaving Lloyd's of London underwriters stuck with the bill for all the costs, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York federal court. Travelers should have paid to defend AG Green Inc., a general contractor, in 2017 litigation over a construction site accident at a building AG Green owned in Brooklyn, Lloyd's and AG Green said in the suit. Instead, the insurer skipped out on its contract and left Lloyd's to fill in for the costs, the companies said....

