Biz Group Fights For Redo Of Seattle Benefits Law Case

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A business lobbying group wants another chance to challenge a Seattle law that expanded hotel workers' access to health care, saying the Ninth Circuit's decision to hand the organization a loss in the case places the court in conflict with the First and Fourth circuits. The ERISA Industry Committee, better known as ERIC, argued in a reply brief filed Thursday that the Ninth Circuit relied on a 2008 ruling that was wrongly decided when holding that Seattle's law isn't preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. ERIC argued that the 2008 ruling, Golden Gate Restaurant Association v. San Francisco, should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS