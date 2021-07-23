Air Taxi Startup Beats 'Catastrophic' IP Injunction

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- An air taxi startup avoided a "potentially catastrophic" blow to its $3.8 billion deal with a special purpose acquisition company after a California federal judge refused to grant an injunction in its intellectual property battle with a Boeing-backed rival. While he might have "serious questions" for Archer Aviation Inc. regarding the allegations of "brazen theft" lodged by Wisk Aero LLC in an April lawsuit, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick declined to sign off on the preliminary injunction Wisk requested in May, according to a page-long decision that came down Thursday. "In essence, Wisk has not shown a likelihood of success...

