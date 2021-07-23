Calif. Judge Says Rescinded Visa Ban Moots Lawsuit

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed visa seekers' legal challenge to a now-rescinded Trump-era order that blocked them from moving to the U.S. on new green cards, saying there was no longer a live controversy after the Biden White House ended the ban. Visa seekers who had sued to strike down former President Donald Trump's immigrant visa ban argued that their lawsuit could be heard after the restrictions were lifted, saying that regional travel bans showed that the new administration could again block them from entering the country. But U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg swept aside those concerns and declared the lawsuit...

