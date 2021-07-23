Regeneron 'Kickbacks' Fueled Blockbuster Profits, Suit Says

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Insurance company Humana Inc. has accused Regeneron of inflating the cost of its vision loss drug Eylea by operating a purported scheme to make charitable donations to offset the price that patients pay for the drug. Humana filed a lawsuit in New York federal court Thursday claiming Regeneron's purported scheme put the price of Eylea, a drug to treat eye disease, at an above-market price. That was to the detriment of the government and parties such as Humana that "bear the cost of spending for patients enrolled in Medicare plans," the complaint said. "Humana, alone, has paid out more than $900...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS