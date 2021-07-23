Cigna, NFL Attys Seek $1M Payout In Insurance Claims Defeat

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who represented Cigna and the NFL Player Insurance Plan in a recent defeat of Employee Retirement Income Security Act violation claims are seeking about $1 million combined in attorney fees for working on the case, according to Texas federal court filings. An attorney for Holland & Knight LLP, who represented Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co., is seeking $624,003.80 in attorney fees, and a group of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP attorneys, who represented the insurance plan, is seeking $416,348.55 in attorney fees, according to two motions filed Thursday in the Northern District of Texas. Last month, U.S....

