UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 23, 2021, 6:58 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen HSBC and Danske Bank targeted with contract claims, a Lloyd's of London broker sued by a Hungarian insurer and Daimler facing more claims from car owners. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims filed in the U.K. Financial Services Shawbrook Bank Ltd. v. Messiah Corporation Ltd. and others U.K. retail and commercial bank Shawbrook filed a breach of contract claim on July 23 against heavy plant and machinery company Messiah Corporation BKS Assets Ltd. and an individual. Shawbrook Bank is represented by DWF Law LLP. The case is Shawbrook Bank Ltd. v. Messiah...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS