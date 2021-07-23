Senator Calls For Better Native American Infrastructure

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has urged Congress to address Native Americans' need for better water and sanitation infrastructure, calling out an Indian Health Service sanitation facilities construction backlog at a recent legislative hearing. The Republican senator, who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said Wednesday at the hearing on three pending bills for Native health services facilities, sanitation construction and child protection that the committee has grown increasingly concerned about making infrastructure improvements since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. "I have heard from Alaska Native leaders that their communities are without access to basic water and...

