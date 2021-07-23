Mario Batali Enabled Harassment At NY Restaurants, AG Finds

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Celebrity chef Mario Batali and restaurateur Joe Bastianich have agreed to pay $600,000 and submit their New York eateries to state oversight for three years after an investigation found they permitted a culture of sexual harassment and retaliation, Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday. The deal, under which the restaurant moguls make no admissions, ends an investigation launched in 2018 by James' predecessor, Barbara Underwood, into their B&B Hospitality company and workers' claims of a harassing work culture at their Babbo, Del Posto and Lupa restaurants. "Celebrity and fame does not absolve someone from following the law. Sexual harassment is unacceptable...

