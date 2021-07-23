Star Entertainment Yanks $6.6B Bid For Troubled Casino Peer

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 11:20 AM EDT) -- The Star Entertainment Group on Friday pulled its multibillion-dollar takeover offer for rival Crown Resorts, saying the target's value is no longer clear after the Australian government called into question whether Crown will retain a license to operate casinos because of alleged tax and money laundering issues. The Star Entertainment Group Ltd. and Crown Resorts Ltd. each issued separate statements noting the decision from Star to withdraw its bid, which valued Crown at AU$9 billion ($6.6 billion) and was originally launched May 10. Star said that, even though the two sides have only held "limited" talks, it still believes a merger...

