GPS Groups Laud Plan To Make Ligado Pay For Interference

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- GPS industry groups are throwing their weight behind a bipartisan set of bills that would leave Ligado Networks to foot the bill for any problems created by interference if it plows forward with repurposing the L-band's satellite airwaves for broadband use. The RETAIN GPS Act and its House companion would require Ligado to pay both the federal government and private companies for any repairs they have to make because of the telecom's 5G presence in the band as a response to concerns that GPS operations will be drowned out by their new neighbor. And on Thursday, the GPS Innovation Alliance and...

