Drag Racing Co. Ends IP Suit Over Fuel Injectors

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A drag racing enthusiast dropped a patent infringement suit against a Brazilian auto parts supplier he accused of stealing his design for high-performance fuel injectors that he says set speed records worldwide. On Thursday, a Georgia federal court agreed to end the case brought by Virginia-based Billet Machine and Fabrication Inc., established by racing fan and mechanical engineer Jack French, against FuelTech USA LLC, following Billet's motion for dismissal with prejudice. French had accused FuelTech, the Georgia-based subsidiary of Brazil's FuelTech Ltda, of selling and distributing in the United States low-quality knockoff versions of Billet fuel injectors. Representatives for the parties...

