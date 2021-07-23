Digital Ad Co. Grabs $160M In IPO After Merger's Demise

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Digital advertising company Outbrain raised $160 million in an initial public offering before kicking off trading Friday, in a debut that came the same day that its former suitor unveiled a new target. New York City-based Outbrain Inc.'s IPO fell short of its target, selling 8 million shares for just $20 apiece. The digital advertising company, which develops native advertising technology for the likes of CNN, The Washington Post and the BBC, had set a share price range of $24 to $26. The company's debut on the Nasdaq came as fellow advertiser and former merger partner Taboola detailed its plans to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS