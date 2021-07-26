Feds Shortchanged Tribal Clinic, DC Circ. Rules

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit court has found that the Indian Health Service wrongly withheld funding for a medical care program serving a remote tribal community on the Nevada-Oregon border. A three-judge panel ruled Friday that the IHS owes the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone tribe funding going back to 2016, when the agency slashed annual support for its emergency medical services program and health clinic by 92% after the tribe took over operations. Writing for the panel Friday, Judge Gregory Katsas said that a tribe participating in self-governance is entitled to the same amount of funding that the IHS had previously deemed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS