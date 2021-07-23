Claimants, Insurers, Others Blast Boy Scout Abuse Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Sexual abuse claimants, insurers, churches and others are asking the Delaware bankruptcy judge overseeing the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 case to reject its proposed $850 million abuse settlement, claiming the deal would leave them facing unjust burdens. Parties ranging from tort claimants to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints filed objections to the Boy Scouts' proposed restructuring support agreement Thursday ahead of next week's hearing on the deal. Each claimed they would receive inadequate or unfair treatment under it. The Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 protection in February 2020, citing rising numbers of sexual abuse settlements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS