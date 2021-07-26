Masks, Distancing Optional For Vaxxed Jurors In Calif. IP Trial

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge presiding over a criminal trade secret theft trial told prospective jurors on Monday that social distancing is optional and that they're only required to wear masks if they haven't been fully vaccinated, adding that she won't ask or require the jurors to prove their vaccination status. During a day-long jury selection proceeding that was broadcast via a telephone conference line, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman gave the same speech to each new batch of potential jurors, who entered the courtroom in San Jose, California, in three separate groups. Judge Freeman asked each group to fill out a...

