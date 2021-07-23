Game Cos. Settle EDTX 'Clash of Clans' Patent Lawsuits

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Japanese game maker Gree Inc., which has won more than $100 million in two Eastern District of Texas trials against rival "Clash of Clans" maker Supercell Oy, has settled a series of lawsuits that alleged Supercell infringed 27 patents, according to court filings. The two companies submitted on Thursday a joint notice of settlement and request for a 30-day stay of all deadlines in nine cases filed between February 2019 and April 2020, and Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap granted the stay Friday, according to court documents. Three of the cases have already gone to trial, resulting in verdicts of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS