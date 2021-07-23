GM, Ex-UAW VP Spar Over Breach Of Duty, Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC and former United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton sparred Thursday over whether the carmaker can pursue breach of fiduciary duty and fraudulent concealment claims in its New Jersey federal lawsuit alleging Ashton was a "disloyal director" who helped Fiat Chrysler undercut GM during collective bargaining negotiations. Ashton urged U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to slash GM's claim that he breached his fiduciary duty to GM when he served as a board member from 2014 to 2017, saying in a supplemental brief Thursday that GM's claim falls outside the two-year statute of limitations under Michigan law, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS