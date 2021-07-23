Utica Mutual Sues Reinsurer For $2.7 Million In Asbestos Bills

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Utica Mutual Insurance Co. has filed a suit in New York federal court seeking $2.7 million from Munich Reinsurance America Inc. for expenses stemming from asbestos claims against a pump manufacturer. Utica said Thursday that Munich still owes it $2.7 million and has "an obligation to pay Utica's billings that are based on reasonable decisions." After tens of thousands of claims were filed against Goulds Pumps Inc., the manufacturer sought coverage from Utica, which said in its suit that it made $25 million in loss payments and more than $13 million in expense payments under its 1974 contract with Munich....

