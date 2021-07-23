Porn Co. Settles Vineyard Artist's IP Suit On Eve Of Trial

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- An adult film producer has settled claims that it secretly used a Martha's Vineyard rental property to shoot nearly a dozen full-length flicks whose frames captured the homeowner's copyrighted artworks, averting what would have been a salacious jury trial. Friday's report of a settlement and subsequent dismissal by U.S. District Judge Patti Saris comes one day after homeowner Leah Bassett and her counsel appeared for their third trip through mediation with producer Monica Jensen, Mile High Distribution owner Jon Blitt and their attorneys. The mediator, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler, said in a Friday docket entry that the case has settled and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS