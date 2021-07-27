How Federal Leasing Is Bolstering Tribal Facilities Funding

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act allows tribes and tribal organizations to assume control of programs, and associated funding, from federal agencies that would otherwise provide these programs to tribes and their citizens. For many years, a major problem in ISDEAA implementation was that neither the Bureau of Indian Affairs nor the Indian Health Service provided nearly enough funding for the operation and maintenance of the facilities in which tribes carried out programs. As a result, tribes were forced to either divert program funding to cover these costs or subsidize facilities with tribal funds. In recent years, however, many tribes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS