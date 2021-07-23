NY AG Preps Fight To Save Low-Cost Broadband Cap

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office is laying the groundwork to challenge the broadband industry's offensive against a currently stayed state law that would cap internet plans at $15 for qualifying low-income households. In a procedural move filed Friday, the trade groups and the state asked a New York federal district court to OK their agreement, which finds that the state statute is preempted by federal law. While the state will not be enforcing the law for now, it said it "reserves the right to appeal this stipulated final judgment, declaration, and permanent injunction." "The parties have conferred and agree that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS